Socioeconomic Highlights 20160302
Today's focus:
- Vietnam's GDP expanded 6.68% over 2015; budget deficit 6.1%. 1.625 million jobs created.
- Social insurance value jumps by ~28% for 2015. Its investment balance reached VND 435 trillion by the year-end.
- Official exchange rate announced: USD 1.0 = VND 21,884. VNREA predicts real properties prices to rise by 5-10%.
- Stock markets liquidity surges, reaching VND 3000 billion; HOSE VN-Index passes 570. Appointments of leaders of Hanoi Stock Exchange and HCMC Stock Exchange announced.
* Monetary affairs:
Vietnam's SJC brand bullion gold price declined by VND 140,000/tael, compared to the price of Mar 1. In the world gold market, gold prices decreased by USD 20 per troy ounce, to USD 1,226 USD. (1 Vietnamese tael = 37.5 grams; 1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 grams)
Ministry of Finance's Treasury Department announced official exchange rate for accounting practices: USD 1 = VND 21,884 in March 2016. (Vietnam Finance Times, 1-3).
* Real estates:
Vietnam Real Estates Association predicted that property prices may increase on average by 5%-10% in 2016 (Vietnam Television, 1-3).
* Macro:
Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 6.68% in 2015, higher than the expected 6.2%. However the agricultural sector suffered from an economic loss of USD 5.5 billion. The Government also reported an increase in the number of new jobs created in the year: 1,625 million, higher than the annual plan of 1.6 million jobs. State budget deficit was estimated at 6.1% of GDP while the National Assembly-set figure is 5% (Economy & Forecast Review; 1-3)
According to the General Department of Customs, total State revenues from imports and exports tariffs from the beginning of 2016 to Feb 24, reached VND 29.046 trillion, or 10.8% of 2016 plan . The General Department of Taxation reported in 2015 the agency inspected 20,000 cases of VAT refunds and found many ineligible refunds, with the total refund amount reaching VND 2.7 trillion (Vietnam Finance Times, 1-3)
* Vietnam Stock Market:
Vietnam's major stock index (for HCMC Stock Exchange; HOSE) VN-Index closed up by +8.62 points (+1.54%) to 570.18. Hanoi Stock Exchange's HNX-Index firmed up by +0.34 point (+0.43%) to 79.3. In both markets, 270 stocks gained in prices, and 149 lost. Liquidity improved with 204 million shares being exchanged, totaling VND 2,967 billion in values. (Cafef 2-3)
The stock market authorities also announced new appointments. On Mar 1, 2013, Mr Tran Van Dung - long-standing CEO of HNX - was appointed new CEO of HOSE, in replacement of Mrs Phan Thi Tuong Tam who retired. At the same time, two leaders of HNX were appointed. Dr Nguyen Thanh Long, former Deputy Chairman of the State Securities Commission, has become new Chairman of HNX Boar of Directors, and Mrs. Nguyen Thi Hoang Lan the new Vice Chair of HNX BoD, effective Mar 1, 2016 (HNX | Cafef, 2-3).
* Agriculture, rural areas and climate change:
Vietnam's exports of the agricultural, forestry and aquatic products in the first 2 months of 2016 reached USD 4.2 billion, of which major agricultural products earned USD 1.9 b; forestry USD 1.1 b; aqua-products USD 0.94 b. In particular, the exports of rice reached 1.01 million MT, worth USD 445 million, or 200% of exports in 2015.2M, both in quantity and value (EFR 1-3).
Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development: Northern provinces cultivated ~528,000 hectares of rice in this Winter-Spring season; the Red River delta alone: 235,000 ha. Southern provinces also finished cultivating of 1.912 million ha. (EFR 1-3)
Department of Forest Rangers gave alert that 12 provinces face rising wildfire risk of Degree 5 (dangerous), including Lâm Đồng, Tây Ninh, Khánh Hòa, Gia Lai, Đồng Nai, An Giang, Bình Phước, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Cà Mau, Kon Tum, Long An, Ninh Thuận. In the first 2 months, new forestration was estimated at 2,510 ha, while a total area of 32 ha was burned, an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. (EFR 1-3)
In addition, the risk of climate change in Vietnam has been looming (EFR 1-3).
The total area facing drought risk jumps. In the central and east of southern regions, 180 thousand hectares of farmland are adversely affect, with tens of thousand of hectares in 6 provinces ceasing to farm. On Feb 29, in monthly meeting of the Government, related agencies were requested to improve weather (and drought) forecast and to give timely alert (EFR 29-2). The problem of salt water intrusion in the Mekong River Delta region also worsens. Salt water reached 90km deep into the land, 20km more than the normal level measured on average. Or as The Economist put it: “A river stills, the seas rise”.
Vietnam may face a higher risk of climate change, and its associated loss, according to ADB's estimate. The regional development bank sees a “potential 11 percent GDP loss by 2100 due to climate change, with the Mekong Delta considered at heightened risk” (The Diplomat 29-2).
* Other market and enterprise news:
Money remittances from abroad in the HCMC region reached USD 900 m in the first 2 months of 2016 (Voice of Vietnam, 2-3).
* Society:
Minister Pham Thi Hai Chuyen (Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs; MOLISA) reported during a National Assembly meeting that by the end of 2015, 12 million people have participated in all types of compulsory social insurance schemes (+5.4% compared to 2014). Total social insurance revenues stood at VND 145.6 trillion (+11.2% from 2014). Total arrears to the national social insurance fund were still high VND 5.7 trillion, although the figure has decreased by VND 940 b. Mr Bui Sy Loi - Vice Chair of the National Assembly Committee on Social Affairs - confirmed the financial management of Social Insurance is safe. The Fund has attained a sound rate of return of 7.9%, with returns in 2015 reaching VND 32 trillion (+27,7% from that of 2014). Vietnam's Social Insurance Fund invests in government bonds and lends to the State budget and some State-owned commercial banks. However, the Fund will increase its investments in bonds and lend more to the State, reducing the ratio of lending to the commercial sector. Total investment balance of the Fund stood at VND 435.13 trillion as of Dec 31, 2015 (+17,8% from 2014 year-end figure) (Tuổi Trẻ 2-3).
Vietnam's public health system plans to cut 10% of its staff in the 2016-2021 period (Cafef/VNEconomy 2-3). Following this plan, each state-run healthcare unit is allowed to hire at maximum half of the jobs vacant due to reduction effort and retirements and resignations.
* International integration (AEC, TPP and others):
Ministry of Industry and Trade estimates that TPP may help increase Vietnam's apparel and footwear exports to USD 16.5 b before 2025 (Voice of Vietnam, 2-3).
The cost of road construction in Vietnam is considered too high compared to that of Dubai. Each kilometer of 12-lane highway in Dubai costs USD 4 m, while it costs USD 20 m in Vietnam, while construction quality is much lower in Vietnam. Highways in Dubai have average duration of life of 50 years, while highways in Vietnam need upgrade and repairs after just 2 years put in use (Cafef 2-3).
JETRO: surveying 557 Japanese firms operating in Vietnam unveils that 64% plan to increase investments in Vietnam; 59% report profits. A total of 2661 FDI firms have been active in Vietnam, with a total FDI registered capital attaining USD 37.7 b. Japanese businesses are keen on positive impacts of AEC and the future TPP on Vietnam's economic prospects (EFR 23-2).
* Geo-economic:
China's central bank (PBoC) announced a cut in required reserve ratio from 17.5% to 17%, effective Mar 1, 2016 (CNBC, 29-2).
Wall Streets looked to a stronger performance in March with DJIA closed up +2.1% on the fist day (CBNC 1-3).
Indian government pledges to spend USD 5.2 b over the next 5 years to double income for about 120 million farmers in the coming years. It looks to create more jobs for the economy (Daily Mail 29-2).
U.S. oil production is at its 43-year high pumping an average of 9.43 million barrels per day in 2015. American oil production was 89% higher than that of 2008 (WPTZ 1-3). The current level of production puts America on par with Russia and Saudi Arabia, but some major oil firms in the U.S. are planning to cut production by 5 to 10% from the 2016 production (WSJ 29-2).
* Geopolitical:
On Feb 29, a special envoy of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam - Hoang Binh Quang - paid a visit to China's President Xi Jinping. Both sides agree to improve multifaceted co-operations and exercise self-control in potential conflicts (Lao Dong 1-3).
The World Bank's President Jim Yong Kim praised Vietnam's effort in poverty reduction in The Strait Times Singapore (24-2). He called Vietnam's development "stunning" that reduced extreme poverty from 50% to 3% over the past 30 years, and stated that the Bank will support Vietnam to attain its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income nation by 2035, which requires economic growth at rate of 7% per year on average.
Đáng chú ý ngày 2-3-2016:
- GDP tăng 6.68% năm 2015, tỷ lệ bội chi ngân sách 6.1%. >1.62 triệu việc làm mới tạo ra.
- Lợi tức đầu tư quỹ BHXH tăng ~28% trong năm 2015. Số dư quỹ >435 nghìn tỷ đồng vào cuối năm.
- Tỷ giá hạch toán USD/VND là 21.884 đồng. VNREA dự báo giá BĐS 2016 tăng 5-10%.
- Thanh khoản TTCK ~3000 tỷ, VN-Index chạm mốc 570. Thay đổi lãnh đạo SGDCK Hà Nội và Tp.HCM từ 1-3-2016.
* Tiền tệ:
So với chốt phiên 1-3, giá vàng SJC trong nước giảm 140.000 đồng/lượng. Vàng thế giới giảm 20 USD về mức 1.226 USD/oz (VOV, 2-3).
Kho bac Nhà nước vừa thông báo tỷ giá hạch toán giữ USD/VND trong tháng 3-2016 là 21.884 đồng (TBTCVN, 1-3).
* Bất động sản:
Theo đánh giá của VNREA, năm 2016, giá thị trường BĐS sẽ tăng từ 5%-10% (VTV, 1-3).
* Vĩ mô:
Sản lượng kinh tế VN (GD) tăng 6.68% năm 2015, cao hơn mức dự kiến 6.2% đặt ra. Tuy nhiên nông sản tổn thất kinh tế ~5.5 tỷ USD. Đồng thời, Chính phủ báo cáo số việc làm mới trong 2015 là 1,625 triệu, cao hơn kế hoạch 1,6 triệu. Ngân sách Nhà nước năm 2015 là bội chi 6,1% so với kế hoạch đề ra 5%. (Kinh tế & Dự báo 1-3)
Theo Tổng cục Hải quan, số thu thuế XNK của ngành tính từ đầu năm đến ngày 24-2 đạt 29.046 tỷ đồng, bằng 10,8% dự toán thu NS năm 2016 (TBTCVN, 1-3).
Theo báo cáo của Tổng cục thuế, năm 2015, hệ thống cơ quan thuế đã tiến hành kiểm tra hơn 20.000 hồ sơ hoàn thuế GTGT, phát hiện nhiều trường hợp không thuộc diện được hoàn thuế, với số tiền lên đến gần 2.700 tỷ đồng (TBTCVN, 1-3).
* TTCKVN:
Kết thúc phiên giao dịch, chỉ số VN-Index tăng 8,62 điểm (+1,54%) lên 570,18 điểm. Diễn biến tương tự, Hnx-Index tăng 0,34 điểm (+0,43%) lên 79,3. Hai sàn có 270 mã tăng giá, 149 giảm. Thanh khoản toàn thị trường đạt 204 triệu đơn vị, tương ứng giá trị 2.967 tỷ đồng. (Cafef 2-3)
Nhân sự cơ quan quản lý TTCK có thay đổi. Ngày 1-3-2016 ông Trần Văn Dũng, TGĐ Sở GdCK Hà Nội (HNX) nhận chức vụ TGĐ Sở GDCK Tp.HCM HOSE thay bà Phan Thị Tường Tâm - Phó CT HĐQT/TGĐ HOSE nghỉ hưu. Đồng thời HNX được bổ sung 2 vị trí lãnh đạo. Ông Nguyễn Thành Long, nguyên Phó CT UBCKNN được bổ nhiệm Chủ tịch HĐQT HNX cùng với bà Nguyễn Thị Hoàng Lan – PCT HĐQT/Phó TGĐ HNX phụ trách Ban Điều hành Sở GDCK Hà Nội từ ngày 1-3-2016 (HNX | Cafef, 2-3).
* Nông nghiệp-nông thôn và biến đổi khí hậu:
Xuất khẩu nông-lâm-thủy sản 2016.2M đạt 4.2 tỷ USD (+5.5% so cùng kỳ 2015): nông sản chính 1.9 tỷ USD; lâm sản 1.1 tỷ; thủy sản 0.94 tỷ. Riêng gạo: xuất 1,01 triệu tấn đạt giá trị 445 triệu USD (+200% khối lượng và và giá trị so với 2015.2m). (KT&DB 1-3)
Bộ NN-PTNT: miền Bắc gieo cấy đạt gần 528 ngàn ha lúa đông xuân (Đồng bằng sông Hồng: 235 ngàn ha). Miền Nam hoàn thành xuống giống lúa đông xuân, diện tích đạt 1.912,5 triệu ha. (KT&DB 1-3)
Cục Kiểm lâm thông báo 12 tỉnh trong tình trạng cảnh báo nguy cấp cháy rừng cấp 5 (nguy hiểm): Lâm Đồng, Tây Ninh, Khánh Hòa, Gia Lai, Đồng Nai, An Giang, Bình Phước, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Cà Mau, Kon Tum, Long An, Ninh Thuận. Hai tháng 2016 có 2.510 ha rừng trồng tập trung mới (-6% so với cùng kỳ 2015). Diện tích cháy rừng cùng kỳ là 32 ha, tăng 25%. (KT&DB 1-3)
Tác hại biến đổi khí hậu ngày càng rõ nét ở VN (KT&DB 1-3). Diện tích khô hạn tăng lên trong vụ đông xuân 2016, riêng miền Trung và Đông Nam Bộ 180 ngàn ha bị ảnh hưởng, hàng chục ngàn hec-ta ruộng ở 6 tỉnh phải dừng sản xuất. Ngày 29-2-2016, cuộc họp CP đặt yêu cầu phải dự báo, cảnh báo kịp thời (KT&DB 29-2). Ngập mặn ở ĐBSCL cũng vào sâu đất liền 90km, sâu hơn mức trung bình tới 20km.
* Thông tin thị trường/doanh nghiệp khác:
Sau hai tháng đầu năm, lượng kiều hối chuyển về địa bàn TP HCM qua các kênh chính thức ước đạt 900 triệu USD (VOV, 2-3).
* Xã hội:
Phạm Thị Hải Chuyền - Bộ trưởng Bộ LĐ-TB-XH - báo cáo Quốc Hội về tình hình quản lý và sử dụng quỹ bảo hiểm xã hội năm 2015. Tới cuối năm 2015, hơn 12 triệu người tham gia BHXH bắt buộc (+5.4% so với 2014). Số thu BHXH ~145.600 tỷ đồng (+11.2% so với 2014). Nợ BHXH vẫn ở mức gần 5700 tỷ đồng, giảm bớt 940 tỷ. Ông Bùi Sỹ Lợi - Phó chủ nhiệm UB về các vấn đề XH của QH cho biết quỹ an toàn. Bình quân lãi suất 7,9%, ước đạt mức lãi đầu tư 32.000 tỉ đồng (+27,7% so với 2014. Quỹ BHXH đầu tư vào: a) cho Nhà nước vay; b) mua trái phiếu chính phủ; c) cho vay NHTM nhà nước. Tỷ trọng cho vay Nhà nước và đầu tư trái phiếu đang tăng lên. Số dư quỹ đầu tư BHXH 435.129 tỉ đồng vào 31-12-2015 (+17,8% so với 2014). Năm 2015 số chi quản lý ~7.900 tỷ VNĐ gồm: hoạt động bộ máy của cơ quan BHXH, các đơn vị ngành LĐ-TB-XH, ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin và đầu tư phát triển. (Tuổi Trẻ 2-3)
Ngành y tế có kế hoạch cắt giảm 10% biên chế từ 2016-2021 (Cafef/VNEconomy 2-3). Mỗi đơn vị khi có nhu cầu chỉ được tuyển dụng tối đa 50% số biên chế công chức do giảm biên chế và giảm tự nhiên do nghỉ hưu, thôi việc.
Bộ lao động và Thương binh xã hội đã công bố, năm 2016, dịp Giỗ tổ Hùng Vương người lao động được nghỉ tổng cộng là 3 ngày, đợt 30-4 và 1-5 là 4 ngày (TBTCVN, 1-3).
* TPP:
Vụ Công nghiệp nặng (Bộ Công Thương) cho biết, Hiệp định TPP giúp kim ngạch xuất khẩu may mặc và giày dép của Việt Nam sẽ đạt 16,5 tỷ USD trước năm 2025 (VOV, 2-3).
Chi phí so sánh xây dựng giao thông Việt Nam quá cao so với Dubai. Mỗi km đường cao tốc 12 làn ở Dubai tốn 4 triệu USD, trong khi Việt Nam lên tới 20 triệu USD. Chất lượng lại chênh lệch quá lớn. Đường cao tốc Dubai có tuổi thọ 50 năm, trong khi đường xây mới ở Việt Nam chỉ 2 năm đã bắt đầu phải sửa chữa (Cafef 2-3)
JETRO: Khảo sát 557 DN Nhật đang hoạt động ở VN: ~64% muốn tăng cường đầu tư ở Việt Nam; 59% báo lãi. Tổng số dự án FDI Nhật còn hiệu lực 2661, với tổng vốn cam kết: 37.7 tỷ USD. Người Nhật quan tâm tới tác động của AEC và TPP tới tương lai kinh tế VN. (KT&DB 23-2)