Today's focus :

Vietnam's GDP expanded 6.68% over 2015; budget deficit 6.1%. 1.625 million jobs created.



Social insurance value jumps by ~28% for 2015. Its investment balance reached VND 435 trillion by the year-end.



Official exchange rate announced: USD 1.0 = VND 21,884. VNREA predicts real properties prices to rise by 5-10%.

Stock markets liquidity surges, reaching VND 3000 billion; HOSE VN-Index passes 570. Appointments of leaders of Hanoi Stock Exchange and HCMC Stock Exchange announced.



* Monetary affairs :

Vietnam's SJC brand bullion gold price declined by VND 140,000/tael, compared to the price of Mar 1. In the world gold market, gold prices decreased by USD 20 per troy ounce, to USD 1,226 USD. (1 Vietnamese tael = 37.5 grams; 1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 grams)



Ministry of Finance's Treasury Department announced official exchange rate for accounting practices: USD 1 = VND 21,884 in March 2016. (Vietnam Finance Times, 1-3).

* Real estates :

Vietnam Real Estates Association predicted that property prices may increase on average by 5%-10% in 2016 (Vietnam Television, 1-3).

* Macro :

Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 6.68% in 2015, higher than the expected 6.2%. However the agricultural sector suffered from an economic loss of USD 5.5 billion. The Government also reported an increase in the number of new jobs created in the year: 1,625 million, higher than the annual plan of 1.6 million jobs. State budget deficit was estimated at 6.1% of GDP while the National Assembly-set figure is 5% (Economy & Forecast Review; 1-3)



According to the General Department of Customs, total State revenues from imports and exports tariffs from the beginning of 2016 to Feb 24, reached VND 29.046 trillion, or 10.8% of 2016 plan . The General Department of Taxation reported in 2015 the agency inspected 20,000 cases of VAT refunds and found many ineligible refunds, with the total refund amount reaching VND 2.7 trillion (Vietnam Finance Times, 1-3)

* Vietnam Stock Market :

Vietnam's major stock index (for HCMC Stock Exchange; HOSE) VN-Index closed up by +8.62 points (+1.54%) to 570.18. Hanoi Stock Exchange's HNX-Index firmed up by +0.34 point (+0.43%) to 79.3. In both markets, 270 stocks gained in prices, and 149 lost. Liquidity improved with 204 million shares being exchanged, totaling VND 2,967 billion in values. (Cafef 2-3)



The stock market authorities also announced new appointments. On Mar 1, 2013, Mr Tran Van Dung - long-standing CEO of HNX - was appointed new CEO of HOSE, in replacement of Mrs Phan Thi Tuong Tam who retired. At the same time, two leaders of HNX were appointed. Dr Nguyen Thanh Long, former Deputy Chairman of the State Securities Commission, has become new Chairman of HNX Boar of Directors, and Mrs. Nguyen Thi Hoang Lan the new Vice Chair of HNX BoD, effective Mar 1, 2016 (HNX | Cafef, 2-3).

* Agriculture, rural areas and climate change :

Vietnam's exports of the agricultural, forestry and aquatic products in the first 2 months of 2016 reached USD 4.2 billion, of which major agricultural products earned USD 1.9 b; forestry USD 1.1 b; aqua-products USD 0.94 b. In particular, the exports of rice reached 1.01 million MT, worth USD 445 million, or 200% of exports in 2015.2M, both in quantity and value (EFR 1-3).



Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development: Northern provinces cultivated ~528,000 hectares of rice in this Winter-Spring season; the Red River delta alone: 235,000 ha. Southern provinces also finished cultivating of 1.912 million ha. (EFR 1-3)



Department of Forest Rangers gave alert that 12 provinces face rising wildfire risk of Degree 5 (dangerous), including Lâm Đồng, Tây Ninh, Khánh Hòa, Gia Lai, Đồng Nai, An Giang, Bình Phước, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Cà Mau, Kon Tum, Long An, Ninh Thuận. In the first 2 months, new forestration was estimated at 2,510 ha, while a total area of 32 ha was burned, an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. (EFR 1-3)

In addition, the risk of climate change in Vietnam has been looming (EFR 1-3). The total area facing drought risk jumps. In the central and east of southern regions, 180 thousand hectares of farmland are adversely affect, with tens of thousand of hectares in 6 provinces ceasing to farm. On Feb 29, in monthly meeting of the Government, related agencies were requested to improve weather (and drought) forecast and to give timely alert (EFR 29-2). The problem of salt water intrusion in the Mekong River Delta region also worsens. Salt water reached 90km deep into the land, 20km more than the normal level measured on average. Or as The Economist put it: “A river stills, the seas rise”.



Vietnam may face a higher risk of climate change, and its associated loss, according to ADB's estimate. The regional development bank sees a “potential 11 percent GDP loss by 2100 due to climate change, with the Mekong Delta considered at heightened risk” (The Diplomat 29-2).



* Other market and enterprise news :

Money remittances from abroad in the HCMC region reached USD 900 m in the first 2 months of 2016 (Voice of Vietnam, 2-3).

* Society :

Minister Pham Thi Hai Chuyen (Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs; MOLISA) reported during a National Assembly meeting that by the end of 2015, 12 million people have participated in all types of compulsory social insurance schemes (+5.4% compared to 2014). Total social insurance revenues stood at VND 145.6 trillion (+11.2% from 2014). Total arrears to the national social insurance fund were still high VND 5.7 trillion, although the figure has decreased by VND 940 b. Mr Bui Sy Loi - Vice Chair of the National Assembly Committee on Social Affairs - confirmed the financial management of Social Insurance is safe. The Fund has attained a sound rate of return of 7.9%, with returns in 2015 reaching VND 32 trillion (+27,7% from that of 2014). Vietnam's Social Insurance Fund invests in government bonds and lends to the State budget and some State-owned commercial banks. However, the Fund will increase its investments in bonds and lend more to the State, reducing the ratio of lending to the commercial sector. Total investment balance of the Fund stood at VND 435.13 trillion as of Dec 31, 2015 (+17,8% from 2014 year-end figure) (Tuổi Trẻ 2-3).

Vietnam's public health system plans to cut 10% of its staff in the 2016-2021 period (Cafef/VNEconomy 2-3). Following this plan, each state-run healthcare unit is allowed to hire at maximum half of the jobs vacant due to reduction effort and retirements and resignations.

* International integration (AEC, TPP and others) :

Ministry of Industry and Trade estimates that TPP may help increase Vietnam's apparel and footwear exports to USD 16.5 b before 2025 (Voice of Vietnam, 2-3).

The cost of road construction in Vietnam is considered too high compared to that of Dubai. Each kilometer of 12-lane highway in Dubai costs USD 4 m, while it costs USD 20 m in Vietnam, while construction quality is much lower in Vietnam. Highways in Dubai have average duration of life of 50 years, while highways in Vietnam need upgrade and repairs after just 2 years put in use (Cafef 2-3).

JETRO: surveying 557 Japanese firms operating in Vietnam unveils that 64% plan to increase investments in Vietnam; 59% report profits. A total of 2661 FDI firms have been active in Vietnam, with a total FDI registered capital attaining USD 37.7 b. Japanese businesses are keen on positive impacts of AEC and the future TPP on Vietnam's economic prospects (EFR 23-2).



* Geo-economic :

China's central bank (PBoC) announced a cut in required reserve ratio from 17.5% to 17%, effective Mar 1, 2016 (CNBC, 29-2).

Wall Streets looked to a stronger performance in March with DJIA closed up +2.1% on the fist day (CBNC 1-3).

Indian government pledges to spend USD 5.2 b over the next 5 years to double income for about 120 million farmers in the coming years. It looks to create more jobs for the economy (Daily Mail 29-2).

U.S. oil production is at its 43-year high pumping an average of 9.43 million barrels per day in 2015. American oil production was 89% higher than that of 2008 (WPTZ 1-3). The current level of production puts America on par with Russia and Saudi Arabia, but some major oil firms in the U.S. are planning to cut production by 5 to 10% from the 2016 production (WSJ 29-2).

* Geopolitical :

On Feb 29, a special envoy of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam - Hoang Binh Quang - paid a visit to China's President Xi Jinping. Both sides agree to improve multifaceted co-operations and exercise self-control in potential conflicts (Lao Dong 1-3).

The World Bank's President Jim Yong Kim praised Vietnam's effort in poverty reduction in The Strait Times Singapore (24-2). He called Vietnam's development "stunning" that reduced extreme poverty from 50% to 3% over the past 30 years, and stated that the Bank will support Vietnam to attain its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income nation by 2035, which requires economic growth at rate of 7% per year on average.

