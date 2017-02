Today's focus :

Vietnam and the U.S. are preparing for President Obama's visit in May.



VNIndex fluctuated around 570. Firm oil prices support oil stocks. Total transaction values in both HOSE and HNX stood at VND 2600 b.



Thai retail firms planned to dominate local retail systems.

Analysts expect Vietnam to meet macro targets in 2016: GDP expansion 6.7%, CPI 5%.

Macro :



Dr Tran Du Lich: In 2016 Vietnam will likely meet its planned macro-economic targets such as output expansion of 6.7% while keeping CPI below 5%. A major issue that needs to be addressed will be to keep interest rates in check, so that the economy will be supported adequately ( VNEconomy , 3-3). 2015: core inflation ~1,7%, but CPI growth was low, +0,6%. The situation may reverse this year, with CPI growing faster than core inflation.





The government approved a national plan for highways development toward 2020, with a vision to 2030, following which Vietnam's highway network will include 21 routes, totaling 6,411 km, connecting 4 major economic regions ( VNEconomy , 3-3).In the first 9 months of 2015, authorities uncovered 149,926 cases of intellectual property rights violations, +29.4% from the same period in 2014. Of which, 897 cases were prosecuted ( DĐDN 2-3).



* Banking :



On March 2, SHB and HDBank officially signed agreements to participate in ADB's Trade Finance Program ( Nhan Dan 2-3).



Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper praised State Bank Governor Nguyen Van Binh to have successfully established disciplines in the banking sector, setting a period of sustainability ( NLĐ 3-3).



* Money :



SJC brand bullion gold prices increased by VND 60,000/tael; while world gold prices firmed up by USD 10/oz, to USD 1,238 /oz (VOV, 3-3).





Real estates :



In the first 2 months of 2016, 350 new real estates enterprises have been established, showing a jump by 89% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the number of real properties firms were put in moratorium also increased by 67% ( Lao Động , 3-3).



* State enterprises reform / M&A :



By the end of Feb 2016, 20 SOEs have been equitized (ĐĐK, 3-3).







Government Inspection uncovered numerous issues regarding business transparency in using State funds, investment and efficiency at Petrolimex ( Tiền Phong , 3-3). Recently Petrolimex announced total net profits after taxes of VND 3,138.5 bn in 2015, of which the parent firm alone made VND 2,142 bn of NPAT, showing a profit jump of 37 times as that of 2014 (VND 58.5 bn) ( Tiền Phong 1-3).