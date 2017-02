The State Treasury plans to issue government bonds worth VND 220 trillion (or more than USD 10 bn) in 2016 FY, of which Q1 plan is to sell VND 76 trillion ( Cafef 23-1). 45% of total new issues of bonds have a maturity of 5-y or longer.The Ministry of Planning and Investment update shows by Feb 2016, 291 new FDI projects have been licensed with total new capital commitment reaching USD 1.9 bn. 137 FDI firms currently in operation also registered to increase their capital expenditure by an addition of USD 898 mn ( KT&DB 3-3).

Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) reports that in Feb 2016, 8 auction sessions were held selling government bonds worth VND 28.3 trillion; +15.8% from Jan 2016 ( Cafef 3-3). Bond yields for 3-y maturity are 5.5-5.75%; 5-y 6.29-6.6% p.a.; 15-y 7.65% p.a. The bond market sees a decrease in yield by 0.28 percentage point for 3- and 5-y bonds; while 15-y bond yield remains unchanged. Secondary market trading reached >493 mn units of bond, worth VND 51.6 trillion (+52,1% from Jan). Repo amount reached 261 million units, or VND 25.3 trillion (+111%). Foreign investors bought VND 6.5 trillion, and sold VND 3 trillion.

* Money :





SBV's Monetary Policy Department predicts that pressure on local currency will not decrease in 2016 due to international markets' uncertainty. Supply of foreign currency to Vietnamese economy may also be adversely affected, including uncertainty of foreign exchange remittances, leading to a possible appreciation of USD against the Vietnamese Dong ( VietnamPlus 3-3). HSBC released a forecast that USD value may increase to VND 23,000 by 2016Q3 ( Thanh Niên 3-3). Vietcombank is offering USD at rate of VND 22,255 as of Mar 4, 2015, 10:15AM.

* Banking :





There have been signs of deposit rates race among some joint-stock commercial banks. Eximbank and OCB now offer deposit rates for 36-M term at 8% p.a., compared to the prevailing level of 7.6% in Feb 2016 ( Cafef 3-3).

* Vietnam Stock Market (HOSE/HNX) :





VSM closed higher for both markets HOSE and HNX. Total transaction value was more than VND 2.66 trillion, with 188 million shares being traded.

HOSE: VN Index closed at 573.65 +3.26(0.57%) Value: VND 2167.76 bn Volume: 142,762,839 shares ▲129 ▼85 ■79

HNX Index: 79.65 +0.35(0.45%) Value: VND 497.91 bn Volume: 45,396,274 shares ▲113 ▼84 ■185

Analysts: general level of risk in VSM 2016 is reasonably low. The average P/E is now 11 while the worst year (2011) P/E was 9 ( BizLive 3-3). At the beginning of 2016, Vietnam Depository Center provided statistics showing that VSM had a total of 1.55 mn trading accounts, of which 17,800 were owned by foreign investors (individuals and institutional) ( Cafef 18-1).Pressure to realize profits increases as VNIndex hit 570 threshold twice (Cafef, 4-3).End of morning trading:VN Index 573.33 (+2.94; +0.52%), value: 1164.29 bn, volume: 76,631,099 shares ▲112 ▼86 ■73HNX Index 79.44 (+0.15; +0.18%), value: 250.9 bn, volume: 22,291,256 shares ▲79 ▼79 ■224FengHe Asia Fund (hedge fund) advocates buying of Vietnamese stocks in 2016 with brighter economic prospects. The Fund calls Vietnam “the brightest star in the dark night” in Southeast Asia thanks to macro stability and corporate earnings prospects ( Bloomberg 4-3).