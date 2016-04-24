Who we are

Toan Viet, also known as Vietnam Panorama or VietPan, is a Hanoi-based private media company established in 1998. We are proud of the fact that our company is one of the first media monitoring companies in Vietnam.

How we fit in

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, as of end-2015, Vietnam reported having 857 press agencies, including 199 print newspapers, 658 magazines. The majority of press agencies are concentrated at the central government level. As with the media sector in many countries, Vietnam also witnessed a strong growth of online press in recent years. By end-2015, Vietnam had 105 online magazines and news outlets, of which 83 are the online outlets of state-controlled print newspapers and 22 independent outlets. The government has licensed 248 websites to compile news and related information online.

As a private monitoring company, Toan Viet helps our readers who lack the time, and most oftentimes Vietnamese language, to grasp the daily reporting on Vietnam’s sprawling media sector, including all state and local print, online sources as well as television news. While we are not engaged in news reporting, we keep active monitoring over Vietnam’s socioeconomics and political landscape, building a rich database of all news reported from Vietnam in the past eighteen years.

All of our news bulletins and press clippings are done in English as we seek to meet the demand of foreign investors and organizations keen on learning more about Vietnam.