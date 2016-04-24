Welcome to Vietnam Panorama!
Through extensive monitoring of the local media, Vietnam Panorama provides comprehensive information about Vietnam to the business community as well as other financial and professional organizations.
Products
- Vietnam Panorama Daily
A daily bulletin of briefs on every major news on Vietnam, including politics, economics, foreign investment, stock market, education, laws, healthcare, tourism, environment, etc.
- Vietnam Money News Daily
A daily bulletin with a focus on news about banking, finance and stock market.
- Vietnam Daily News Highlights
A daily summary of key events in Vietnam, a condensed version of the Panorama bulletin. The highlights may or may not cover non-official media channels depending on the request.
- Vietnam Weekly News Summary
A weekly recap of news in Vietnam
- Vietnam Agriculture News
A daily bulletin with an agriculture focus, covering food products, agricultural imports and exports, livestock, animal feed and irrigation, etc.
- Vietnam Energy News
A daily bulletin with an energy focus, covering production and consumption of coal, electricity, oil and gas, and solar energy, etc.
- Vietnam Healthcare Weekly
A weekly summary of healthcare issues in Vietnam, including medicinal news, healthcare, environment, and diseases, etc.
Sample:
Update Vietnam – May 04
A bulletin customized to your demand. Build your own keywords and topics of interest and we will provide you with a weekly or monthly press clipping based on such criteria.
The formats are flexible, either in hard or electronic copies, depending on your request.
Below are some of our sample clippings:
We join hands with a local research company, Vuong & Associates, which is led by Dr. Quan Hoang Vuong, an established author, to provide “boutique services” in the forms of periodical – and ad hoc – reports, analyses, expert opinions/advice and training to investors, business community, foreign media and research institutions, who are interested to acquire deep knowledge and insights into the Vietnamese economy.
We offer the following advisory/consulting services:
- Research, analysis and assessment of Vietnam’s political economy, economic system and macro-economic settings.
- Insights into the investment environment and business sector (in forms of report, research, opinions and training).
- Marketing strategies through public surveys and statistics-based reports.
