April 24, 2016 admin

Our Services

Welcome to Vietnam Panorama!

Through extensive monitoring of the local media, Vietnam Panorama provides comprehensive information about Vietnam to the business community as well as other financial and professional organizations.

Products

#tab_container_79 {
overflow:hidden;
display:block;
width:100%;
border:0px solid #ddd;
margin-bottom:30px;
}

#tab_container_79 .tab-content{
padding:20px;
border: 1px solid #e6e6e6 !important;
margin-top: 0px;
background-color:#ffffff !important;
color: #000000 !important;
font-size:16px !important;
font-family: Open Sans !important;

border: 1px solid #e6e6e6 !important;
}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs {
border-bottom: 0px solid #ddd;
}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li.active > a, #tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li.active > a:hover, #tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li.active > a:focus {
color: #000000 !important;
cursor: default;
background-color: #ffffff !important;
border: 1px solid #e6e6e6 !important;
}

#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li > a {
margin-right: 0px !important;
line-height: 1.42857143 !important;
border: 1px solid #d5d5d5 !important;
border-radius: 0px 0px 0 0 !important;
background-color: #e8e8e8 !important;
color: #3852c4 !important;
padding: 15px 18px 15px 18px !important;
text-decoration: none !important;
font-size: 16px !important;
text-align:center !important;
font-family: Open Sans !important;
}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li > a:before {
display:none !important;
}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li > a:after {
display:none !important ;
}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li{
padding:0px !important ;
margin:0px;
}

#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li > a:hover , #tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li > a:focus {
color: #3852c4 !important;
background-color: #e8e8e8 !important;
border: 1px solid #d5d5d5 !important;

}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li > a .fa{

margin-right:5px !important;

margin-left:5px !important;

}

#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs a{
background-image: url(http://wordpress.vietpan.com/wp-content/plugins/tabs-responsive/assets/images/style-soft.png);
background-position: 0 0;
background-repeat: repeat-x;
}

#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li {
float: left;
margin-bottom: -1px !important;
margin-right:0px !important;
}

#tab_container_79 .tab-content{
overflow:hidden !important;
}

@media (min-width: 769px) {

#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li{
float:left !important ;
margin-right:-1px !important;
}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs{
float:none !important;
margin:0px !important;
}

/* Margin CSS FOR Horizontal */
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li {
margin-right: 8px !important;

}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav{
}

}

@media (max-width: 768px) {
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li {
margin-bottom: 8px !important;
margin-right:0px !important;
margin-left:0px !important;

}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav{
}
}

.wpsm_nav-tabs li:before{
display:none !important;
}

@media (max-width: 768px) {

#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs li a i{
display: none !important;
}

.wpsm_nav-tabs{
margin-left:0px !important;
margin-right:0px !important;

}
#tab_container_79 .wpsm_nav-tabs > li{
float:none !important;
}

}

  • Vietnam Panorama Daily
    A daily bulletin of briefs on every major news on Vietnam, including politics, economics, foreign investment, stock market, education, laws, healthcare, tourism, environment, etc.

    Sample: Vietnam Panorama Daily News – May 04, 2016

  • Vietnam Daily News Highlights
    A daily summary of key events in Vietnam, a condensed version of the Panorama bulletin. The highlights may or may not cover non-official media channels depending on the request.

    Sample: Vietnam Daily News Highlights – January 27, 2016

  • Vietnam Agriculture News
    A daily bulletin with an agriculture focus, covering food products, agricultural imports and exports, livestock, animal feed and irrigation, etc.

    Sample: Agriculture News April 27-29, 2016

  • Vietnam Energy News
    A daily bulletin with an energy focus, covering production and consumption of coal, electricity, oil and gas, and solar energy, etc.
  • Vietnam Healthcare Weekly
    A weekly summary of healthcare issues in Vietnam, including medicinal news, healthcare, environment, and diseases, etc.
Daily news bulletin on Vietnam as reported by international media. Available every morning – Monday through Saturday.

Sample: 
Update Vietnam – May 04

Update Vietnam – May 05



 

A bulletin customized to your demand. Build your own keywords and topics of interest and we will provide you with a weekly or monthly press clipping based on such criteria.

The formats are flexible, either in hard or electronic copies, depending on your request.

Below are some of our sample clippings:

We join hands with a local research company, Vuong & Associates, which is led by Dr. Quan Hoang Vuong, an established author, to provide “boutique services” in the forms of periodical – and ad hoc – reports, analyses, expert opinions/advice and training to investors, business community, foreign media and research institutions, who are interested to acquire deep knowledge and insights into the Vietnamese economy.

We offer the following advisory/consulting services:

  • Research, analysis and assessment of Vietnam’s political economy, economic system and macro-economic settings.﻿
  • Insights into the investment environment and business sector (in forms of report, research, opinions and training).﻿
  • Marketing strategies through public surveys and statistics-based reports.

jQuery(function () {
jQuery(‘#myTab_79 a:first’).tab(‘show’)
});

jQuery(function(){
var b=”fadeIn”;
var c;
var a;
d(jQuery(“#myTab_79 a”),jQuery(“#tab-content_79”));function d(e,f,g){
e.click(function(i){
i.preventDefault();
jQuery(this).tab(“show”);
var h=jQuery(this).data(“easein”);
if(c){c.removeClass(a);}
if(h){f.find(“div.active”).addClass(“animated “+h);a=h;}
else{if(g){f.find(“div.active”).addClass(“animated “+g);a=g;}else{f.find(“div.active”).addClass(“animated “+b);a=b;}}c=f.find(“div.active”);
});
}
});

Now that slat rating will give you a way of indexing your handicap when you look at your handicap card to tell you what the adjusted handicap for this particular course would be. As we go across, you will see that the yardage is marked in the colors of the tee boxes. When your going to jump the ball in this case I’m jumping the 11 to make the 3, I’m making the most low English I can make and what I’m keeping in mind is before I hit the cue ball my stick is actually hitting the felt and going towards Cheap Football Jerseys the cue ball, www.cheapoakleysell.com to keep that in mind do it just right (whispers) “make sure no one’s watching”. Olsen said inconsistencies in testimony from defense witnesses about what happened the night of Oct. 12, 2006, were so serious that their stories couldn’t be trusted. He also pointed out that people who were with Ventura that night testified that the alleged confrontation never http://www.elitecheapnfljerseysauthentic.com happened. And he said Ventura would never have said any of the remarks attributed to him because he remains proud of his and his parents’ military service.The dashed line is the crossover between Fake ray bans NFL and FL states previously determined in resistivity measurements1, which is qualitatively consistent with the present results. The crossover line corresponds to the boundary for R 1.5. The black region indicates the antiferromagnetic ordering regime1. d, Scaling plot for the results from a. 2002 Since her debut album appeared in 1999, Aguilera had been shifting her persona from teen pop star to full fledged http://www.elitecheapnfljerseysauthentic.com adult. That transition became complete with the release of her fourth album, “Stripped,” in late 2002. The lead single, “Dirrty,” featured lyrics such as “I need that to get me off/The protections guaranteed for the next 65 http://www.cheapjordan13.com years would evaporate.We understand the desire felt by these few players to keep fighting. But “fighting,” in this case, really means denying benefits for thousands of their fellow retired players, for months if not years. Furthermore, it is foolish to think Cheap Jerseys China the NFL, which stonewalled all of us for decades over this very issue, has any intention of offering more than they have already. Every game they successfully adapt to each opposition, playing to their weaknesses rather than their own strengths. With Seattle famous for its ‘Legion of Boom’ pass defence, Blount may be given an even greater role when it comes to the Super Bowl in two weeks time. The only problem for Belichick and his staff is that they can no longer hide that they do in fact have a running game.