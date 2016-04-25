World News on Vietnam
per month
US$50
Collection of daily world news about Vietnam, completely in English.
Deliver six days a week from Monday to Saturday by 8 a.m.
Up to 8 email recipients
Free subscription for two weeks
Vietnam Panorama News
per month
US$150
A daily bulletin of briefs on every major news about Vietnam.
Deliver five days a week from Monday to Friday at your requested time
Up to 8 email recipients
Free subscription for two weeks
Vietnam Sector News
per month
US$TBD
A bulletin of news about your sector(s) of interest
Deliver per individual request
Customized content
Up to 8 email recipients
Free trial for one week
Press Clippings
To Be Decided
US$TBD
Press clipping are done on any subjects as requested, completely in English
Deliver per individual request
Available in hard copies and/or electronic form
Up to 5 email recipients
One free press clipping sample
When we did ours (now got two giant boards! one World and one UK.) I designed some cards and got them custom printed from a company in China. Something like for a full deck of custom printed cards, individual designs on the face and one design on the back. Ahh, the possibilities . ThanksAT has signed a deal with Fox Networks Group (NASDAQ:FOX) to wholesale nfl jerseys continue showing its channels across its offerings Cheap Jerseys from china including its online video service, leaving only CBS as the last major holdout not to have its networks on DirecTV Now. AT (NYSE:T) has also replied to an FCC inquiry about net neutrality rules, stating its “zero rating” exempting its streaming video services from data usage caps complies with the law and benefits consumers. NFL Jerseys Cheap government’s bankruptcy watchdog has objected to a Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) subsidiary’s proposal to exit Chapter 11, threatening to derail a largely consensual plan to slash $10B of debt. Separately, Hanjin Shipping (OTC:HNJSF) has decided to sell part of its container ship business to Korea Line Corp. for 37B Korean won ($31M) to secure funds to pay off creditors.Henderson’s Liverpool are next in action on Tuesday night when they take on Leeds United in the EFL Cup, while De Bruyne’s next game for Manchester City is when they host league leaders Chelsea on Saturday at the Etihad, with a victory for giving them a chance to climb into Premier League top spot.Doubtless Alonso will be the most talked about driver this weekend with the whole of Spain tracking his progress cheap ray ban Sunglasses Online towards the F1 summit. Last year at the Spanish Grand Prix he split the Ferraris to finish second, his best result after the roaring success of Budapest. This year started well with a podium finish in Australia and recovered in San Marino after suffering a cheap jerseys wholesale dip. Alonso and Renault teammate Jarno Trulli finished fourth and fifth, the momentum building nicely towards Barcelona.Remove the lid from the sugar mixture, and attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pan. When the sugar mixture reaches 230 degrees F, reduce the heat to medium and cook, without stirring, until the syrup is a golden color and is approaching 300 degrees F, about 6 to 7 minutes. At this point, there is less likelihood of any crystallization, so gently swirl the pan to break up any http://cheapjerseysupply.com hot pockets.Prior to shooting, the actors had all been cheap oakleys outlet removed from the set except for alien pregnant John Hurt, who was hooked up to an elaborate device that involved a spring loaded cavity filled with rancid pigs’ organs, multiple hoses to pump stage blood and the puppet for the alien itself, all crammed into a false chest that was bolted to the table. Hurt was placed underneath, creating the illusion that his neck really was attached to the body cavity.