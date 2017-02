Today’s focus :

* Banking :

From June 5th, CEO Phuong Thanh Nhung of Viet A Bank will be officially dismissed (Trí Thức Trẻ 9-5).

Numerous banks are still getting around Central Bank-stipulated interest rate cap to urge customers to deposit USD (BizLIVE 9-5).



* Currency :

On May 9th, SJC gold price is VND34,02-34,12 mn/tael in HCMC and VND33,95-34,17mn/tael in Hanoi. World gold price fluctuates around USD1.300/ounce (VOV 9-5). Specialists speculate a rise in gold price to USD1.300-1.350/ounce this week (VTV 8-5).

On May 9th, official exchange rate is 1 USD = VND 21.858, increasing by VND 1/USD. With the current +/-3% amplitude, today’s minimum exchange rate is VND 22.514/USD while maximum exchange rate is VND 21.202/USD (TBNH 9-5).

* Macro :

General Statistics Office: CPI in April increased 0,33% compared to the previous month and 1,89% YOY. 8 out of 11 products/services rose in CPI (TBNH 9-5).

* Vietnam’s stock market (HOSE/HNX) :

At the end of May 9th session, VNIndex lost 2,67 pts (-0,44%) to 603,85 pts; HNXIndex ended at 80,40 pts, barely rising. The focus, however, is on today’s market liquidity, which has reached over VND3.564bn – equivalent to 189,5mn successfully transacted shares, with 147 stocks in the green and 255 in the red. 15 out of 20 sectors lost points, including stocks, banking, real estates, construction, among which the insurance sector lost the most (-3,31%). HNG (-3,85%), HAG (-1,33%), HSG (-2%), while VNM (+1,41%), TTF (+6,99%) with over 30mn shares transacted (Vietstock 9-5).

* Corporate finance :

Vinamilk intends to pay dividends at 60% (equivalent to VND6.400bn) to its shareholders in 2015 (Nhịp cầu đầu tư 9-5).

* Agriculture, rural areas, ecological resources and climate change :

As of the end of April, 773.000 ha of rice for the summer-autumn crops have been sowed, fulfilling 50% of the plan (Lao Động 7-5).

Stock market: only 1% businesses invest in agriculture, accounting for a mere 5-6% of the nation’s total investment. According to the Vice Minister of MARD, investment in agriculture is risky (VOV 8-5).

Nearly 8.000ha of rice from the winter-spring crops in Quang Tri have been affected by pests (Vietnamplus 6-5).

* Other market/enterprise news :

From June 1st: RON A92 fuel will be 100% replaced by E5 fuel in 8 large provinces and cities (VTV 8-5).

Cat chu mango price in Dong Thap has fallen to VND13.000/kg, decreasing 50% YOY due to rumors of chemical contamination (VTV 7-5).

According to the President of Hanoi Supermarket Association, Thai businesses have taken over 50% of Vietnam’s retailing market (Trí Thức Trẻ 9-5).

Untreated wastewater disposed into Buoi River by sugar factory in Hoa Binh, killing tons of fish and causing great damage to fish farms (Zing 8-5).

On May 8th, the Conference on Lao Cai Investment and Tourism Development 2016 has taken place in order to encourage and promote potential local projects (VOV 8-5).

BigC has set a high discount rate accompanied with various fees, making it difficult for businesses to have their product retailed there (Tuổi trẻ 9-5).

* Politics :

The President of Vietnam has taken part in a cross-border friendship and cooperation ceremony between Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and China (VOV 7-5).

* Society :

From May 9th, tolls will officially be collected on the Binh Dinh – Phu Yen section of National Route 1 (VTV 9-5).

More than 20 mn households of the Red River Delta will be severely affected by if the Cross Asia Waterway project takes place (Dân Việt 9-5).

In Hanoi, around 3,5 driver permits are still made of paper and have yet to be replaced by PET cards (Lao động thủ đô 9-5).

Ministry of Health has demanded the retrieval and elimination of tOPV vaccine (TBTCVN 8-5).

On May 8th, Da Nang’s first steel trawler has been officially launched at Au thuyen port of Tho Quang. The trawler was built according to Decree 67, with a total investment of VND18,5bn (Tiền Phong 8-5).

Vietnam Airlines allows passengers to bring liquids on the plane in domestic flights from May 1st 2016 (TBTCVN 7-5).

As of April 15th, there are 225 agriculture, forestry and fisheries businesses that meet food hygiene standards in Hanoi (Báo đầu tư 9-5).

Ministry of Public Security brought Ha Hoa Tieu University (Dân Trí 9-5).

* Foreign trade :

Stock market: Vietnam’s import-export turnover compared to ASEAN in Q1.2016 is USD9,74bn, decreasing 2,8% YOY (TBTCVN 7-5).

* Geopolitics :

On May 8th, ARF SOM has taken place in Laos (VOV 8-5).

Today, May 9th, Filipinos will be voting to elect a new President for the next 6-year term (VOV 9-5).

Belgium’s Secretary of State has visited the Middle East (VOV 9-5).

NATO and the Baltic States are openly in a new arms race in Europe (Russia Direct 3-5).

Russia’s intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 Sarmat, against which current US missile defenses system might prove powerless, will be ready for field trials this summer (Sputniknews 8-5).