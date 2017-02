Today’s focus:

* Banking:

Vietbank is the only capital sponsor and guarantor for Saigon Mia project in HCMC (VOV 9-5).

BIDV will be spending VND20.000bn as medium- and long-term credits to aid projects in Lao Cai (TBNH 9-5).

Vietcombank has signed an agreement on full cooperation with Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BNews 7-5).





* Currency:

SJC gold price has dropped VND200.000/tael compared to the previous day, to VND33,63-33,83mn/tael in HCMC and VND33,70-33,80mn/tael in Hanoi. In the world, gold price fell to USD1.263/ounce, equivalent to VND33,97mn/tael which is VND140.000/tael higher than the domestic price in Vietnam (VOV 10-5).

On May 10th, official exchange rate is 1 USD = VND 21.874, increasing by VND 16/USD. With the current +/-3% amplitude, today’s minimum exchange rate is VND 21.219/USD while maximum exchange rate is VND 22.529/USD (VOV 10-5).





* Macro :

Vietnam’s Annual Economic Report 2016 is planned to be released on May 10th (VTV 10-5).

Ministry of Finance: in the first quarter of 2016, the government’s primary deficit has reached VND52.600bn, equivalent to 21,2% of the year’s total planned budget (VOV 10-5).

As of April 2016, Singapore stands as Vietnam’s third largest investor among 114 other nations, with 1.600 ongoing projects and a total investment of USD36,28bn (LĐ 9-5).

In the first four months of 2016, a total VND1.007,3bn from the state budget’s investment into agriculture has been mobilized for basic constructions, equivalent to 14,95% of the yearly target (TBTCVN 9-5)





* Stock market:

At the end of the session, VNIndex increased 1,2 pts (+0,2%) to 605,05 pts; HNXIndex lost 0,25% to 80,20 pts. Total market liquidity reached VND2.889,06bn with 183,81mn successfully transacted shares. 149 stocks were in the green, 217 in the red. Banking stocks soared, gaining points for VNIndex: BID (+2,81%). EIB (+2,8%), VCB (+1,25%). It is worth noting that BID has bought and sold more than 3,7mn shares. Among transacted shares, over 20mn HNG shares had been transacted at the minimum price of VND7.000/share, equivalent to VND139bn (Vietstock 10-5).

Hung Vuong University planned to issue 19.800.000 shares at the price of VND10.000/share to raise its charter capital to VND250bn (Tuổi Trẻ 10-5).

HSG spent VND300bn on establishing 4 new companies (Vietstock 9-5).

PPE is planning to raise its capital to VND2.000bn (ĐTCK 10-5).





* Corporate finance :

In the first quarter, VNSteel once again showed a deficit of VND150bn, which reduced the company’s market worth. Many investors are facing risks (ĐTCK 9-4).





* Agriculture, rural areas, ecological resources and climate change :

The government has agreed to aid Thanh Hoa province with over 500 tons of rice after the lost harvest of 2016 (NN 10-5).

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development: Winter-spring rice crops in the Mekong Delta went down 0,4 ton/ha in productivity, decreasing 5,7% YOY(TBNH 9-5).





* Other market/enterprise news :

Dung Quat Refinery proposed to define its own fuel price (Tuổi Trẻ 10-5).

In April 2016, total crude steel production reached VND 409,8 thousand bn, increasing 7,7% YOY (Xây dựng 8-5).

The Panama papers have revealed 189 individuals and organizations from Vietnam (Dân Trí 10-5).

Facebook has chosen Vinalink as partner for the entire Facebook Marketing change of events in Hanoi, starting from May 2016 (Tiền Phong 9-5).

Ministry of Finance: As of the first quarter of 2016, the fuel price stabilization funds had nearly VND3.800bn in surplus (CafeF 9-5).

General Department of Vietnam Customs: As of April 15th, 62.505 files had been processed through Vietnam’s National Single Window (CafeF 10-5).

As of April 20th, the online tax declaration system has been applied throughout 63 provinces/cities out of 63, used by nearly 100% enterprises (TBTCVN 6-5).

Taxation departments collected VND 2,3 thousand bn more through tax inspection (BNews 9-5).

General Department of Vietnam Customs: As of the end of April 2016, 4.634 violations of customs laws have been detected and settled (TBTCVN 7-5).





* Politics :

French President François Hollande will visit Vietnam from September 5 to 6, 2016. France considers Vietnam to be a priority among Asian partners (TBTCVN 9-5).





* Society :

The cross-Asia waterway project has yet to be approved by the government (BBC 10-5).

An increase of 8% in pensions and subsidy for employees has been proposed (VOV 10-5).

No. 85 Project Management Unit has proposed to the Ministry of Transport to invest VND6.707bn, under BOT model, in constructing the Ham Nghi-Vung Ang highway (VOV 10-5).

Dong Van hydroelectric plant will officially be inaugurated this June in Nghe An, with a total investment of VND968bn (NLĐ 9-5).

In the past few years, 25.500 violations of intellectual property rights have been settled, through which nearly VND97bn have been collected (LĐ 9-5).

The government has approved the modifications in Hanoi’s 2030 urban planning, according to which Noi Bai Airport could accommodate 50mn passengers/year (Vietstock 10-5). Also according to this plan, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang will be expanded (Tiền Phong 10-3).

April 2016: Over VND42bn collected from penalizing overloaded vehicles (Hanoimoi 9-5).

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc: More responsibility on government’s management in food hygiene (Hanoimoi 9-5).





* Foreign trade :

As of April 15th, total shrimp export to the US has reached nearly USD177mn in worth (VOV 10-5).

Vegetable imports have increased 37,3% YOY (Tuổi trẻ 9-5).

Total trade-export turnover in April 2016 reached USD14.1bn, decreasing more than 1 bn compared to the previous month (Tuổi trẻ 9-5).







* Geo-economics :

China is planning to simplify international trading procedures (VTV 9-5).

Long-serving oil minister Ali al-Naimi has been dismissed after Saudi Arabia unveiled an economic reform program aimed at reducing the kingdom’s dependence on oil revenue (Market Watch 7-5).





* Geopolitics :

China sent Hefei 174 to naval exercises in South China Sea (China Defence 10-5).

According to preliminary results, Duterte has won the elections in Philippines (BBC 10-5).

Turkish President has vowed that the visa deal with EU would accelerate Turkey’s accession process (Daily News 9-5).

Forces from 5 NATO nations took part in live-fire exercises in Bulgaria (Marines 9-5).

Austrian Chancellor has resigned (Newyork Times 9-5).