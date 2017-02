Today’s focus:

At the end of the session, VNIndex gained more than 9pts (+1,49%) to 614,16pts, HNXIndex 0,21pts to 80,41pts. Most of the rising stocks were Large Cap: VNM (+2,1%), VIC (+2,88%), GAS (+1,96%), BVH (+3,45%), CTD (+5,92%) and VCS (+5,64%). 262 stocks were in the green with 29 reaching their upper limit, while 161 stocks were in the red, 22 among them hitting bottom price. Market liquidity added up to VND3.895bn, equivalent to 203bn shares successfully transacted.

In the last monthly reunion of April 2016, the government has required the State Bank to urge banks to reduce loan interests (VOV 11-5).

SJC gold price is VND33,73-33,93mn/tael in HCMC and VND33,82-33,90mn/tael in HN. In the world, gold price has dropped USD4,8/ounce to USD1.261,90/ounce - the most drastic fall in 7 weeks (VOV 11-5).

VND/USD exchange rate of today has been officially announced at VND21.880/USD, increasing VND6/USD. With the currently applied amplitude of +/-3%, the maximum rate is VND22.536, minimum rate VND21.224/USD (TBNH 11-5).





In April 2016, HCMC’s real estate market has heated up once more with nearly 6.400 medium- to high-class apartments up for sale (Vietstock 10-5).

As of April 8th, the State Treasury has spent VND25.800bn on VAT returns (TBNH 11-5).

In the first quarter of 2016, textiles and leather products export turnover reached USD10,5bn, mostly focused on markets in the US, EU, Japan and Korea (VietnamPlus 10-5).

According to statistics provided by VEPR: Vietnam’s ICOR index in the period of 2011-2015 was 4,56, nearly 30% higher than that of Cambodia (3,21) (Vietstock 10-5).

General Department of Tourism: Thai tourism brings home an annual revenue of about USD50bn, Singapore USD16bn, while Vietnam gained a mere USD15bn in 2015 (Vietstock 10-5).

At the end of the session, VNIndex gained more than 9pts (+1,49%) to 614,16pts, HNXIndex 0,21pts to 80,41pts. Most of the rising stocks were Large Cap: VNM (+2,1%), VIC (+2,88%), GAS (+1,96%), BVH (+3,45%), CTD (+5,92%) and VCS (+5,64%). 262 stocks were in the green with 29 reaching their upper limit, while 161 stocks were in the red, 22 among them hitting bottom price. Market liquidity added up to VND3.895bn, equivalent to 203bn shares successfully transacted. Foreign investors’ net sold reached VND198bn, the highest since the beginning of May. On the contrary, as net buyers they spent over VND7bn on HNX (Vietstock 11-5).

STB issued 1.000 bonds for TPBank and VIB (Vietstock 11-5).

Vietnam Association of Financial Investors has proposed to sell all government funded capitals at Sabeco and Habeco, at an estimated price of USD3bn (Vietstock 11-5).

Vingroup and Tan Hoang Minh have signed an agreement on strategic cooperation (Vietstock 10-5).

Commercial banks have promised to give out another VND4.000bn to aid fishermen in Central Vietnam (TBNH 11-5).

In the year’s first quarter, over 1,005bn liters of beer have been produced in Vietnam, increasing 5,8% YOY. Specialists estimated total beer consumption throughout the country to be around 3,2bn liters in 2016 (VTV 11-5).

Halong Shipyard has launched the most modern platform support vessel PSV 3300 in Quang Ninh (VOV 11-5).

Vietnam Competition Authority has announced that safeguard tax for vegetable oil imported into Vietnam will be lowered to 2% from May 8th 2016 to May 7th 2017 (Tuổi Trẻ 10-5).

As of the end of April 2016, 34 state-owned enterprises have completed equitisation (TBTC 10-5).

According to VAMA’s reports, in April, 25.725 automobiles have been sold, increasing 42% YOY (TBTC 10-5).

On May 10th, in the evening (GMT +7), the White House has given an official announcement on the US President’s visits to Vietnam and Japan from May 21st to 28th. Obama will be meeting with Vietnamese leaders to discuss TPP (VTV 11-5).

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is also appointed Secretary of the Central Military Commission (VOV 10-5).

The Supreme people’s tribunal president has requested courts to take more active steps in eliminating injustice (VOV 10-5).

Hanoi has announced the list of 131 businesses owing VND255bn in total from unpaid taxes, fees and tolls (VTV 10-5).

Hanoi Department of Education and Training: as of this moment, only 25 urban areas (accounting for 10% the total approved urban areas) have fully constructed schools (Tiền Phong 11-5).

HCMC has scheduled 20.000 Pentaxim vaccine shots (VTV 11-5).

The PM demanded to start working on laws on fees (TBTC 10-5).

Quang Binh has put into action credit policies to aid fishermen (VOV 10-5).

HCMC started implementing 5-year programs to renovate old tenement houses (VietnamPlus 11-5).

In the recent “Azerbaijan’s corner” exhibition, Azerbaijani ambassador Anar Imanov has expressed the country’s wish to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam (VOV 10-5).

Malaysia has partially lifted the ban on hiring foreign workers (Straitstimes 10-5).



Japan will undertake intervention into the foreign exchange market as the yen rose further and sharply (WSJ 9-5).

PBoC: In April, China’s foreign exchange reserves has increased nearly USD7,1bn, risen to USD3,22 trillion (Xinhua 7-5). Trade surplus reached USD45,57bn (Trading Economics 8-5).

Financial Times: US stock funds suffers an USD11,2bn outflow in the first week of May (Financial Times 6-5).

Thai farmers have threatened to organize protests in June if the government agrees on joining TPP, concerned that the farming sector would bear the brunt of the impact (Bangkok Post 6-5).

US navy ships sailed within 12 nautical miles of Chinese-occupied Fiery Cross Reef in South China Sea (Reuters 10-5).

President of the Philippines wishes to settle rows over the South China Sea in peace (Reuters 9-5).

©Vuong & Associates, 11-5-2016.